TAIPEI, Sept 10 Taiwan stocks opened up 0.14 percent on Monday, edging up in line with most Asian bourses on anticipation the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce fresh stimulus this week, though weak Chinese data kept a lid on gains. Contract chip maker TSMC shed 0.2 percent. Chip industry leader Intel cut its third third-quarter revenue estimate more than expected on Friday due to a decline in demand for its chips used in PCs. Separately, Taiwan newspapers reported that TSMC is thought to have set a record capex budget of T$300 billion ($10 billion) for next year for the arrival of Apple orders and increasing orders from Qualcomm. The main TAIEX index rose 10.43 points to 7,435.34, extending a 1.34 percent gain in the previous session. The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.078 to trade at T$29.764. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$5.89 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)