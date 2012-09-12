TAIPEI, Sept 12 Taiwan stocks rose 1.1 percent to an over four-month closing high on Wednesday, joining gains in other regional bourses, with Apple's main supplier Hon Hai Precision rising ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 5. Hon Hai put on 3 percent, boosting the electronics sub-index 1.2 percent higher. Other Apple suppliers also ended higher, with Largan up 1.4 percent. The main TAIEX index jumped 85.32 points to 7,570.45, its highest closing level since early May. Smartphone maker HTC soared 6.5 percent. Its J model has become the top-selling phone with Japanese carrier KDDI since its launch in May, local media reported. The company launched the phone in Taiwan this week. The Taiwan dollar rose sharply by T$0.112 to trade at T$29.603. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$2 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)