TAIPEI, Sept 14 Taiwan stocks rose 1.1 percent on Friday, joining gains in other regional bourses after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the world's biggest economy. Apple Inc's supply chain gained ground, with Hon Hai and Largan Precision both about 3 percent higher. The main TAIEX index opened up 81.58 points at 7,660.38, versus a 0.1 percent gain in the prior session. The Taiwan dollar rose sharply by T$0.189 to trade at T$29.51. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$5.99 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)