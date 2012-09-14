TAIPEI, Sept 14 Taiwan stocks rose 2.1 percent to a five-month closing high on Friday, joining gains in other regional bourses after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced new stimulus to drive job creation in the world's biggest economy. Apple Inc's supply chain gained ground following the launch of the much-anticipated iPhone 5. Hon Hai Precision soared 4 percent and Largan Precision added 1 percent. Smartphone maker HTC was 7 percent limit-up. The main TAIEX index gained 159.25 points to 7,738.05, a closing level not seen since mid-April. The Taiwan dollar rose sharply by T$0.236 to stand at T$29.463. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$5.99 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)