TAIPEI, Sept 17 Taiwan stocks rose 0.39 percent on Monday, joining other Asian shares in gains on fresh stimulus measures announced last week in the developed world, with chemical counters the biggest gainers, up 1.06 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 30.40 points to 7,768.45, after ending up 2.1 percent at a five-month closing high in the previous session. Electronics shares rose 0.16 percent, with HTC advancing 2.19 percent after closing limit-up on Friday. HTC will introduce three Windows 8 phones on Wednesday in the U.S. and a Taiwan news report on Monday said the component orders it placed for the fourth quarter have exceeded 9 million units. Banking shares gained 0.7 percent, with Cathay Financial jumping 2.11 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.229 to trade at T$29.24. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$21.75 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)