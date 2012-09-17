TAIPEI, Sept 17 Taiwan stocks ended 0.31 percent higher on Monday, with HTC surging 5.9 percent after closing limit-up in the previous session, ahead of its launch of three Windows 8 phones on Wednesday in the U.S. Computer maker Acer jumped 4.51 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 24.17 points to 7,762.22, after opening up 0.39 percent. The transport and tourism sub-indices were the biggest gainers, up 2.23 percent and 2.09 percent respectively. Banking shares gained 1.22 percent, with Cathay Financial advancing 3.73 percent. Electronics shares were flat. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.199 to trade at T$29.27. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$21.75 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)