TAIPEI, Sept 17 Taiwan stocks ended 0.31 percent
higher on Monday, with HTC surging 5.9 percent after
closing limit-up in the previous session, ahead of its launch of
three Windows 8 phones on Wednesday in the U.S.
Computer maker Acer jumped 4.51 percent.
The main TAIEX index rose 24.17 points to 7,762.22,
after opening up 0.39 percent.
The transport and tourism sub-indices were
the biggest gainers, up 2.23 percent and 2.09 percent
respectively.
Banking shares gained 1.22 percent, with Cathay
Financial advancing 3.73 percent. Electronics shares
were flat.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.199 to trade at
T$29.27.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their
total buying to T$21.75 billion this month.
