TAIPEI, Sept 18 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.28 percent on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day rising streak and joining regional bourses in falling as investors turned cautious about the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus. The main TAIEX index fell 21.65 points to 7,740.57. Car makers were the biggest losers, down 1.29 percent. Electronics shares fell 0.57 percent, with HTC down 1.9 percent. Financial counters lost 1 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.060 to trade at T$29.339.