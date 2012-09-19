TAIPEI, Sept 19 Taiwan stocks ticked up after a flat open on Wednesday, with transport counters the top gainers after the government approved a plan to invest T$463 billion to expand the island's main international airport, expecting to generate T$2.3 trillion in economic benefits. By 0102 GMT, the main TAIEX index had gained 0.22 percent to 7,751.48 points, after ending down 0.4 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares edged up 0.28 percent while financial counters rose 0.41 percent. Chimei Innolux was up 0.44 percent. The company sees its revenue improving in the third quarter, with September sales turning to profit, and order visibility until November. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.072 to trade at T$29.388. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$27.03 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)