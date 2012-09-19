TAIPEI, Sept 19 Taiwan stocks ended 0.62 percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by glass and ceramics counters and transport shares, which rose 2.28 percent and 2.12 percent respectively. The main TAIEX index rose 47.65 points to 7,781.91, after opening flat. Electronics shares edged up 0.49 percent while financial counters rose 0.65 percent. LCD panel maker Chimei Innolux gained 2.18 percent. The company sees its revenue improving in the third quarter, with September sales turning to profit, and order visibility until November. HTC however eased 2.36 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.109 to trade at T$29.351. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$27.03 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)