TAIPEI, Sept 20 Taiwan stocks opened flat for the second consecutive session on Thursday, though HTC gained 2 percent in early trading after introducing two smartphone models running Microsoft Corp's Windows Phone 8 software. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 point to 7,781.81 at the open, after closing up 0.62 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares were flat. Hon Hai slipped 0.21 percent. It said it will invest around $500 million to set up a new production complex in Brazil. The financials sub-index rose 0.46 percent. News reports said Taiwan banks' domestic banking units will start yuan business in November and the limit for them to invest no more than 15 percent of their net asset value in China will be removed by year-end. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.057 to trade at T$29.348.