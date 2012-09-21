TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan stocks rose 0.49 percent on Friday, with LCD panel maker AU Optronics jumping as much as 5 percent after it was fined $500 million in a U.S. price fixing case, half of the amount of the highest potential fine that prosecutors had sought. The main TAIEX index rose 35.74 points to 7,763.29, after ending down 0.7 percent in the previous session. Electronics counters gained 0.45 percent, with HTC up 1.63 percent. Financial shares advanced 0.14 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.161 to trade at T$29.347. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$36.38 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)