TAIPEI, Sept 24 Taiwan stocks dipped into negative territory soon after opening flat on Monday, weighed down by falls in plastics and oil and gas counters , By 0105 GMT, the main TAIEX index has fallen 0.26 percent to 7,734.64. Hon Hai edged down 0.62 percent. The company said a fight among workers from different production lines occurred at its Taiyuan plant in northern China early on Monday morning. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.039 to trade at T$29.489. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$44.9 billion this month. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)