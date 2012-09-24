TAIPEI, Sept 24 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.18 percent on Monday, lifted by electronics distributors and construction shares, both up close to 1 percent. Hon Hai shed 1.03 percent. The company said it closed its Taiyuan Foxconn plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. The main TAIEX index rose 13.71 points to 7,768.30, after opening flat. Electronics shares edged up 0.27 percent while financial plays were flat. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.099 to trade at T$29.351. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$44.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)