TAIPEI, Oct 1 Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent in quiet trading on Monday, pressured by glass and steel firms, as investors took a pause after a strong third quarter on lingering concerns over health of the global economy. The main TAIEX index ended down 39.44 points at 7,675.72, with glass and steel sub-indexes both more than 1 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to stand at T$29.330. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$58.7 billion in September. (Reporting by Faith Hung)