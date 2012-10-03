TAIPEI, Oct 3 Taiwan stocks rose 0.11 percent on Wednesday, with LCD makers among the biggest gainers, up 0.43 percent. AU Optronics advanced 1.41 percent, after a media report that it has received 50 percent more orders for Apple's iPad Mini after improving a light leakage problem. Rival Chimei Innolux was up 1.46 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 8.8 points to 7,727.48, after ending up 0.56 percent. Electronics shares edged up 0.21 percent, while banking counters were flat. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.065 to trade at T$29.32. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, picking up T$3.6 billion. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)