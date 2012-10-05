TAIPEI, Oct 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.15 percent on Friday, lifted by chip makers and LCD makers, up 0.78 percent and 0.7 percent respectively. The main TAIEX index rose 11.71 points to 7,694.03, after ending flat in the previous session. Electronics shares gained 0.42 percent, with Mediatek rising 2.51 percent after a report that it posted better than expected September sales. Banking shares edged up 0.14 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up own by T$0.121 to trade at T$29.267. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$7.7 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)