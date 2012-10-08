TAIPEI, Oct 8 Taiwan stocks rose 0.23 percent on Monday, with biotech and healthcare counters the top gainers, up 1.33 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 17.32 points to 7,707.97, after ending up 0.11 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares were flat, while Mediatek gained 1.08 percent. Financial shares advanced 0.16 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.118 to trade at T$29.25. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, offloading T$350 million. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)