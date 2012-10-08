TAIPEI, Oct 8 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.97 percent on Monday, as investors sold LCD makers and chip counters. The main TAIEX index fell 74.76 points to 7,615.89, after opening up 0.23 percent. Chip maker TSMC shed 2.09 percent while LCD firm AU Optronics lost 2.34 percent. Electronics shares overall were down 1.19 percent. Hon Hai fell 1.88 percent. The company denied reports that a plant in China was crippled by a strike, saying on Saturday that its production is on schedule at an important time for Apple. Financial shares were off 1.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.118 to trade at T$29.25. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, offloading T$350 million. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)