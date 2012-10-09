TAIPEI, Oct 9 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.31 percent on Tuesday, with HTC limit-down after posting a 79 percent fall in net profit in the third quarter, missing forecasts. The main TAIEX index fell 23.88 points at 7,592.01, after opening 0.29 percent lower. Electronics shares lost 0.96 percent. TSMC was off 2.24 percent while PC maker Quanta shed 2.43 percent, after saying sales slipped 5.8 percent last month. Banking shares however edged up 0.15 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.109 to trade at T$29.293. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)