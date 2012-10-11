TAIPEI, Oct 11 Taiwan stocks fell 1.28 percent on Thursday, underperforming regional bourses, with computer makers and chip makers among the biggest losers. HTC tumbled 6.93 percent after being limit down in the previous session after disappointing third-quarter results. The main TAIEX index fell 97.43 points to 7,494.58, after ending down 0.31 percent on Tuesday. The Taiwan market was closed on Wednesday for a holiday. Chip makers TSMC and UMC lost 2.3 percent and 1.26 percent respectively, though both reported rises in September sales. Hon Hai fell 2.6 percent, while Compal shed 3.66 percent. Hon Hai posted an 8.5 percent rise in sales last month and Compal a 10.2 percent gain. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.053 to trade at T$29.346. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$14 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)