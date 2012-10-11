TAIPEI, Oct 11 Taiwan stocks ended 1.85 percent lower on Thursday, underperforming other regional bourses and pulled down by heavyweights HTC, TSMC, and Hon Hai on concerns over the global demand outlook. The main TAIEX index fell 140.29 points to 7,451.72, after opening down 1.28 percent. Computer makers were among the biggest losers, with Compal losing 6.7 percent. The company posted a 10.2 percent gain in sales last month. HTC was limit-down for the second consecutive session after disappointing third-quarter results. TSMC shed 1.84 percent, while Hon Hai tumbled 3.7 percent, though both reported rises in September sales. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.101 to trade at T$29.298. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$14 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)