TAIPEI, Oct 12 Taiwan stocks ended 0.2 percent lower on Friday, constrained by concerns over weak company earnings, though computer maker Acer Inc gained after reporting a rise in September sales from the previous month . The main TAIEX index fell 14.68 points to 7,437.04 after opening flat. Acer rose 1.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.162 to trade at T$29.270. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, cutting their total buying to T$4.99 billion this month. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)