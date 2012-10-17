TAIPEI, Oct 17 Taiwan stocks rose 0.46 percent on Wednesday, joining a rally in Asian bourses, with LCD makers the top gainers after a report that LCD TV sales during the Chinese long holiday early this month were 15 percent higher than last year. The main TAIEX index rose 34.39 points to 7,505.41, after ending up 0.7 percent in the previous session. LCD panel makers AU Optronics and Chimei Innolux gained 4.41 percent and 3.6 percent respectively. PC makers were the second top gainers, up 1 percent, even though Intel Corp gave a weak outlook for fourth-quarter. Financial shares edged up 0.48 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.110 to trade at T$29.179. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$7.39 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)