TAIPEI, Oct 17 Taiwan stocks erased early gains and ended flat on Wednesday, underperforming regional shares and weighed by defensive counters such as tourism and car makers. The main TAIEX index fell 6.62 points to 7,464.40, after opening up 0.46 percent. Banking shares were down 0.36 percent, while electronics shares were flat. LCD makers however gained after a report that LCD TV sales during the Chinese long holiday early this month were 15 percent higher than last year. AU Optronics and Chimei Innolux advanced 4.85 percent and 1.8 percent respectively. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.122 to trade at T$29.167. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$7.39 billion this month.