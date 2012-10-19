TAIPEI, Oct 19 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on Friday, along with most regional bourses, weighed down by tech stocks after top U.S. tech firms including Microsoft and Google reported falling earnings. The main TAIEX index opened down 21.8 points at 7,443.61, after ending flat in the prior session. Electricals , chips and computer stocks led the falls, each down over 1 percent. Apple supplier Hon Hai slipped 1.4 percent. Contract chip maker TSMC shed 1.6 percent. The Taiwan dollar was little changed at $29.294. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$12 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)