TAIPEI, Oct 22 Taiwan stocks fell 1.02 percent on Monday, joining other Asian bourses in declines as risk sentiment was dented by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, with PC makers among the top losers, down 1.63 percent. The main TAIEX index opened down 75.52 points at 7,333.24, after closing down 0.76 percent at a six-week low in the previous session. HTC fell 1.56 percent, even though a report said the Taiwanese smartphone maker's market share in the U.S. grew slightly to 6.3 percent in June-August from 6.1 percent in the previous three months. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.012 to trade at T$29.274. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$17.08 billion this month.