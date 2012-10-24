TAIPEI, Oct 24 Taiwan stocks fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday, joining other bourses in declines, with Compal Electronics opening sharply lower after saying it has laid off workers due to less-than-expected tablet PC demand. The main TAIEX index slipped 49.34 points to 7,288.14, extending the 0.5 percent fall in the prior session. Compal, the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, sank 2.7 percent while its client, Acer, was 2 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.039 to trade at T$29.289. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$23.8 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)