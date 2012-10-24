TAIPEI, Oct 24 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent for the fourth straight losing session on Wednesday, joining other regional bourses in declines and paced by Compal Electronics after it said it has laid off workers due to less-than-expected tablet PC demand. The main TAIEX index shed 22.6 points to 7,314.88, falling about 2.3 percent in the past four sessions. Compal, the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, pared earlier losses of almost 3 percent to end 0.7 percent lower, while its client Acer Inc, which reported weak earnings earlier in the week, dropped 2.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.05 to stand at T$29.278. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$23.8 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)