TAIPEI, Oct 25 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent on Thursday, recovering from four losing sessions and joining rises in other Asian bourses, with semiconductor shares among the few decliners ahead of third-quarter earnings due from TSMC after the market closes. The main TAIEX index opened up 14.62 points at 7,329.50, taking a pause following four losing sessions. Electronics shares and financials both were trading 0.4 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.369. Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$27.3 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)