TAIPEI, Oct 29 Taiwan stocks opened 0.18 percent higher on Monday, in line with regional bourses, though smartphone maker HTC Corp tumbled by the maximum allowed in a session after it forecast a fall in revenue in the current quarter. The main TAIEX index rose 13.14 points to 7,147.20. It ended at a three-month closing low in the previous session. HTC was down 7 percent at T$219.50. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.031 to trade at T$29.269. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$32.3 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)