TAIPEI, Oct 30 Taiwan stocks rose 0.58 percent on Tuesday, joining rises in other Asian share markets, with LCD makers and computer makers among the top gainers, both up 1.2 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 39.48 points to 7,131.15, after ending down 0.59 percent in the previous session. Chimei Innolux climbed 2.34 percent after reporting a positive gross margin last quarter after seven straight quarters of losses. Mediatek however edged down 0.3 percent, even though it posted a forecast-beating third-quarter net profit and lifted its full-year smartphone chip shipment target for a third time. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.033 to trade at T$29.259. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing down their total selling to T$29.19 billion this month.