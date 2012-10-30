TAIPEI, Oct 30 Taiwan stocks jumped 1.28 percent on Tuesday, bouncing from a 13-week closing low and outperforming regional bourses, lifted by Hon Hai and LCD makers. The main TAIEX index rose 90.92 points to 7,182.59, after opening up 0.58 percent. Hon Hai surged 4.76 percent. Panel maker Chimei Innolux gained 2.34 percent after reporting a positive gross margin last quarter following seven straight quarters of losses, while rival AU Optronics advanced 5.66 percent. Mediatek however fell 1.37 percent, even though it lifted its full-year smartphone chip shipment target for a third time. HTC was limit-down for the second session after it forecast a fall in revenue in the current quarter on Monday. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.037 to trade at T$29.255. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing down their total selling to T$29.19 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)