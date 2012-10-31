TAIPEI, Oct 31 Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, with Apple supplier Hon Hai 3.4 percent higher after posting a 24 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months. The main TAIEX index opened up 37.43 points at 7,220.02, extending a 1.28 percent gain in the previous session. Asustek jumped 2.7 percent after saying its revenue and net profit in Q3 were the highest since June 2010. Just before the open the government cut its GDP forecast for 2012 for the ninth time in just over a year. The Taiwan dollar climbed slightly to trade at T$29.215. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$30.48 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by)