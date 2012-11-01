TAIPEI, Nov 1 Taiwan stocks extended losses to over 1 percent soon after opening on Thursday, dragged down by defensive plays such as department stores and cement , down 2 percent and 1.79 percent respectively. By 0104 GMT, the main TAIEX index had fallen 1.15 percent to 7,083.66 points, after opening down 0.34 percent. Electronics shares lost 0.95 percent. PC contract maker Quanta however rose 0.75 percent after posting a 8.1 percent quarterly rise in net profit last quarter. Banking shares shed 1.24 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.040 to trade at T$29.220. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing down their total selling to T$28.68 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)