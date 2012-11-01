TAIPEI, Nov 1 Taiwan stocks recovered from losses in early trading to end up 0.19 percent on Thursday, with LCD makers and computer makers the top gainers, up 2.88 percent and 1.52 percent respectively. The main TAIEX index rose 13.59 points to 7,179.64, after opening down 0.34 percent. The index dropped over 1 percent at one point in the session. Electronics shares gained 0.71 percent. PC maker Acer was limit up, while PC contract maker Quanta jumped 5.24 percent after posting an 8.1 percent quarterly rise in net profit last quarter. Banking shares were flat. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.026 to trade at T$29.234. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing down their total selling to T$28.68 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)