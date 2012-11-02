GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar steady
TAIPEI, Nov 2 Taiwan stocks rose 0.73 percent on Friday, joining a regional rally after data from the U.S. and China suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, with chip makers among the top gainers. The main TAIEX index rose 52.56 points to 7,232.20, after ending up 0.19 percent in the previous session. Banking shares climbed 0.62 percent. Heavyweight contract chipmaker TSMC rose 0.78 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.041 to trade at T$29.249. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday. They sold a net of $28.68 billion in October. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)
