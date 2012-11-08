TAIPEI, Nov 8 Taiwan stocks fell 0.8 percent on Thursday, joining other Asian shares in declines as investors worried about a fiscal cliff in the United States, with defensive plays such as car makers the biggest drag. The main TAIEX index fell 58.18 points to 7,229, after ending up 0.7 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares were off 0.97 percent, with Hon Hai down 1.11 percent. Its chairman said the company is finding it difficult to cope with the massive demand for Apple Inc's iPhones. Banking shares fell 1.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.050 to trade at T$29.25. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$3.58 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)