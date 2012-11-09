TAIPEI, Nov 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent on Friday, joining regional bourses in declines and weighed by oil and glass counters, down 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. The main TAIEX index fell 36.47 points to 7,206.16, after ending down 0.61 percent in the previous session. Top contract laptop maker Quanta fell 0.85 percent after saying its October sales dropped 7.46 percent from a year earlier, while contract chipmaker UMC lost 0.94 percent even though it reported a 12.4 percent rise in sales last month. Banking shares shed 1.07 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.034 to trade at T$29.168. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing down their total buying to T$1.77 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)