TAIPEI, Nov 9 Taiwan stocks erased an early fall and ended 0.7 percent higher on Friday, lifted by smartphone maker HTC Corp, which surged by the maximum allowed in a day after a report that it will launch a 5-inch flagship smartphone in the U.S., Japan and China. The main TAIEX index rose 50.59 points to 7,293.22, after opening down 0.5 percent. Electronics shares gained 0.96 percent, with computer makers the top gainers, up 1.95 percent. Banking shares rose 0.55 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.162 to trade at T$29.040. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing down their total buying to T$1.77 billion this month.