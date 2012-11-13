TAIPEI, Nov 13 Taiwan stocks turned down shortly after opening flat on Tuesday, with oil and gas counters among the biggest draggers on the market. At 0102 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.21 percent to 7,252.38, after falling 0.35 percent in the previous session. Acer lost 1.48 percent after reporting an annual 30 percent fall in October sales. Optoelectronics shares gained 0.4 percent, after reports that China's largest LED maker Sanan Optoelectronics Ltd would buy 19.9 percent of Formosa Epitaxy Inc . The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.061 to trade at T$29.029. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by John Mair)