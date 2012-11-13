TAIPEI, Nov 13 Taiwan stocks fell 1.8 percent on Tuesday, underperforming regional shares, with heavyweight HTC Corp shedding 6.8 percent, the maximum allowed in a day. The Taiwan stock exchange said earlier on Tuesday it was looking into unusual moves in the shares of HTC one day before the smartphone maker announced a settlement with Apple Inc . The main TAIEX index closed down 131.7 points at 7,136.05, after opening flat. Electronics shares lost 1.6 percent, while banking shares were off 1.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.040 at T$29.050. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)