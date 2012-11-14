TAIPEI, Nov 14 Taiwan stocks rose 0.33 percent on Wednesday, with Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision gaining after it reported a higher gross margin for the third quarter. The main TAIEX index ended up 23.7 points at 7,159.75. Hon Hai rose 2.4 percent, making the electricals sub-index the top gainer with a 2.1 percent rise. Smartphone maker HTC added 4 percent. Verizon Wireless said on Tuesday that it plans to sell HTC's latest smartphone, the Droid DNA, as its flagship phone for the holiday season. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.095 to stand at T$29.034. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$4.1 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)