TAIPEI, Nov 15 Taiwan stocks closed down 0.2 percent on Thursday, dragged by plastics producers and financials, which fell 2.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. The main TAIEX index fell 15.91 points to 7,143.84, after opening down 0.4 percent, echoing weakness in equities across much of Asia. The electronics sub-index was flat. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.046 to trade at T$29.079. Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$5.8 billion this month. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)