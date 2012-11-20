TAIPEI, Nov 20 Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday, lifted by LCD makers and electronics component counters, both up 1.6 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 50.06 points to 7,179.10, after ending flat in the previous session. Neo Solar Power and Delsolar both jumped around 7 percent, the maximum allowed in a session, after reports that Neo Sopar Power would buy a 13 to 15 percent stake in Delsolar for $400 million. The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.202. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing down their total selling to T$9.2 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)