TAIPEI, Nov 26 Taiwan stocks rose 0.6 percent on Monday, beating most regional bourses, on reports the cabinet aims to have T$300 billion ($10 billion) from state-owned banks and government pension funds ready to invest in domestic stocks to shore up the stock market. The main TAIEX index opened up 46.37 points at 7,372.38 and quickly pushed the gain to 1 percent. On Friday, it posted its biggest one-day percentage gain in a year. The electronics and financial sub-indices, the market's most heavily weighted, climbed 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.175. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)