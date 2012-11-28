TAIPEI Nov 28 Taiwan stocks fell 0.16 percent on Wednesday, joining declines in other regional bourses, pulled down by banks and electronics shares.

The main TAIEX index opened down 11.78 points at 7,418.42, after rising 0.3 percent to a five-week closing high on Tuesday.

The electronics and banks sub-indexes, the most heavily-weighted sectors in the market, shed 0.4 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.022 to trade at T$29.151.

