Taiwan stocks ended flat on Wednesday, staying near a five-week high for a third session, with smartphone maker HTC leading other tech heavyweights higher.

The main TAIEX index inched up 0.06 percent or 4.73 points at 7,434.93, erasing losses during the day.

HTC and AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, was both up 3 percent.

Department stores was the biggest losing sector, down 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.127 against the U.S. dollar.

