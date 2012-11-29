Taipei Nov 29 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.9 percent at a more-than-six-week high on Thursday, joining gains in other regional bourses, as investors bet on defensive plays such as cement and car makers.

The main TAIEX index ended 68.62 points higher at 7,503.55, a level not seen since Oct. 9.

Among the top winning sectors, cement and automobiles both gained more than 2 percent

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to stand at T$29.128.

