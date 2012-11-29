European shares climb to 14-month high on positive surveys, HSBC slumps
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
Taipei Nov 29 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.9 percent at a more-than-six-week high on Thursday, joining gains in other regional bourses, as investors bet on defensive plays such as cement and car makers.
The main TAIEX index ended 68.62 points higher at 7,503.55, a level not seen since Oct. 9.
Among the top winning sectors, cement and automobiles both gained more than 2 percent
The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to stand at T$29.128.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India.........
REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary...........
DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries..........................
TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
ATHENS When asked what he thought about the prospect of yet more austerity to be imposed on Greece by its international creditors, Nicos Papapetrou was fairly short.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index reached a new record high on Tuesday, led by Restaurant Brands International Inc after it announced an acquisition, while heavyweight financial and energy shares also gained as oil prices rose.