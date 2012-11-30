TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent on Friday, extending gains from a recent rally, with smartphone maker HTC and other market heavyweights attracting interest from foreign investors.

The main TAIEX index opened up 15.52 points at 7,519.07, after ending at its highest level in more than six weeks on Thursday.

HTC jumped 2 percent and Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision added 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was slightly up at T$29.114.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Taiwan stocks on Thursday, taking their total buying this month to T$27.4 billion.

