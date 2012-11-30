TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent to its highest closing level in nearly eight weeks on Friday, beating most regional bourses, with smartphone maker HTC and other technology exports ending higher.

The main TAIEX index ended 76.62 points higher at 7,580.17, while HTC rose 2.7 percent and Apple supplier Largan Precision surged 4.3 percent.

The broader market was up nearly 6 percent in November, its best monthly gain since February.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened by T$0.065 to stand at T$29.082.

